SVN Multifamily Arranges $25.3M Sale of Apartment Property in Huntsville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

Built along Airport Road on about 22 acres in 1965, Country Club Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Huntsville-based SVN Multifamily LLC has arranged the $25.3 million sale of Country Club Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily property located at 1000 Airport Road in southeast Huntsville. The buyer, Houston-based Truepoint Capital, plans to invest more than $2 million into the property, including renovating the units with vinyl plank flooring, upgraded appliances, cabinetry and repainting exteriors. Averbuch Enterprises was the seller.

Built along Airport Road on about 22 acres in 1965, Country Club Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include a fitness center, onsite property management, picnic area and grills, emergency maintenance, pool, arts and crafts room, three laundry rooms, clubroom and a tennis court. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale.