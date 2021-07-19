REBusinessOnline

SVN Negotiates $1.2M Sale of Industrial Building in Kent, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

KENT, OHIO — SVN Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $1.2 million sale of an industrial building in Kent, about 40 miles southeast of Cleveland. Located at 4211 Karg Industrial Parkway, the property features 25,750 square feet of warehouse space, 2,250 square feet of office space on the first floor and 2,250 square feet of office space on the second floor. Tom Fox and Graydon Fox of SVN brokered the transaction. The buyer, SprayWorks Equipment Group, plans to utilize the space to expand product offerings and provide more training programs.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews