SVN Negotiates $1.2M Sale of Industrial Building in Kent, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

KENT, OHIO — SVN Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the $1.2 million sale of an industrial building in Kent, about 40 miles southeast of Cleveland. Located at 4211 Karg Industrial Parkway, the property features 25,750 square feet of warehouse space, 2,250 square feet of office space on the first floor and 2,250 square feet of office space on the second floor. Tom Fox and Graydon Fox of SVN brokered the transaction. The buyer, SprayWorks Equipment Group, plans to utilize the space to expand product offerings and provide more training programs.