REBusinessOnline

SVN Negotiates Sale of 3,147-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast, Self-Storage

NEW JERSEY — National brokerage firm SVN has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of self-storage facilities located throughout New Jersey that consists of 3,147 units and 393,400 net rentable square feet. The portfolio comprises five stabilized facilities that were originally built in the mid-1980s and two expansion projects. Nick Malagisi and Hans Hardisty of SVN brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews