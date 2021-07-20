SVN Negotiates Sale of 3,147-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY — National brokerage firm SVN has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of self-storage facilities located throughout New Jersey that consists of 3,147 units and 393,400 net rentable square feet. The portfolio comprises five stabilized facilities that were originally built in the mid-1980s and two expansion projects. Nick Malagisi and Hans Hardisty of SVN brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.