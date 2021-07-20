SVN Negotiates Sale of 3,147-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — National brokerage firm SVN has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of self-storage facilities located throughout New Jersey that consists of 3,147 units and 393,400 net rentable square feet. The portfolio comprises five stabilized facilities that were originally built in the mid-1980s and two expansion projects. Nick Malagisi and Hans Hardisty of SVN brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.