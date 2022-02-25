SVN | Parsons Arranges $8.8M Sale of Office/Flex Building in Burlington, Massachusetts
BURLINGTON, MASS. — SVN | Parsons Commercial Group | Boston has arranged the $8.8 million sale of a 40,000-square-foot office/flex building in Burlington, a northern suburb of Boston. The building sits on three acres just off Route 128 and across from the Burlington Mall. Marci Alvarado of SVN represented the seller, a partnership between two limited liability companies, in the transaction. Dean Blackey and Elizabeth Holmes of RW Holmes represented the buyer, ACCO Properties LLC.
