WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — SVN | Parsons Commercial Group | Boston has brokered the sale of a 28,000-square-foot industrial flex property in Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston. The sales price was $2.6 million. The building features second-story office space and 70 parking spots. Ryan Parsons of SVN | Parsons Commercial Group | Boston represented the seller, an entity doing business as 80 Turnpike LLC, in the transaction. Parsons also procured the buyer, Bornbam Associates.