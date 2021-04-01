SVN | Parsons Commercial Group Brokers $7M Sale of Massachusetts Retail Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

BOSTON — SVN | Parsons Commercial Group has brokered the $7 million sale of a portfolio of four retail buildings totaling 15,181 square feet in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust occupies each of the buildings, which are located at 40 Austin St. in Newton, 1290 Main St. in Waltham, 4 N. Main St. in Bellingham and 231 E. Central St. in Franklin. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. Marilyn Santiago of SVN | Parsons Commercial Group brokered the deal.