SVN | Parsons Commercial Group Brokers Sale of 44,472 SF Industrial Property Near Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast

LOWELL, MASS. — SVN | Parsons Commercial Group has brokered the sale of a 44,472-square-foot industrial property in the northern Boston suburb of Lowell. The sales price was approximately $2.8 million. Marci Alvarado of SVN | Parsons Commercial Group represented the seller, Pagson LLC, and procured the buyer, 4th Corner LLC.