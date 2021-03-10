REBusinessOnline

SVN | Parsons Commercial Group Brokers Sale of 44,472 SF Industrial Property Near Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast

LOWELL, MASS. — SVN | Parsons Commercial Group has brokered the sale of a 44,472-square-foot industrial property in the northern Boston suburb of Lowell. The sales price was approximately $2.8 million. Marci Alvarado of SVN | Parsons Commercial Group represented the seller, Pagson LLC, and procured the buyer, 4th Corner LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  