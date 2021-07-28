REBusinessOnline

SVN | Stone Secures $17.4M Sale of Mist Lake Plaza Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

Mist Lake Plaza

The Mist Lake Plaza will be the future home of Lexington Motorsports, a motorcycle dealer in Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY. — SVN | Stone Commercial Real Estate has brokered the $17.4 million sale of Mist Lake Plaza, a 217,292-square-foot shopping center in Lexington. Matt Stone, Justin Ryder and Nathan Dilly of SVN | Stone represented the seller, DF Lexington Properties LLC. Jim Powell of The Gibson Co. represented the buyer, S & P Holdings LLC. The center will be the future home of Lexington Motorsports, a motorcycle dealer in Kentucky.

Mist Lake Plaza is located near Man O’ War Boulevard, Saint Joseph East Hospital and Hamburg Pavilion. The City Council of Lexington approved the lifting of a deed restriction that would allow Lexington Motorsports to operate on the site.

Lexington Motorsports will occupy about 125,442 square feet of the facility. Built in 1992, Mist Lake Plaza is 89 percent occupied. The other tenants at the property include Nay’s Hair Braiding, Gabe’s, Hibbett Sports, Texas Roadhouse, Check Advance, H&R Block, Pro Nail Salon and Rent-A-Center.

