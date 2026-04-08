SVN | Wood Brokers Sale of 23-Story Riverview Tower in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — SVN | Wood Properties has brokered the sale of Riverview Tower, a 23-story office tower located at 900 S. Gay St. in downtown Knoxville.

Apex Bank purchased the building for an undisclosed price from an affiliate of Hertz Investment Group. George Brown and Taylor Thompson of SVN | Wood represented the seller in the transaction, which closed in approximately four months from the listing date.

Riverview Tower spans 334,197 square feet of offices with floor-to-ceiling windows on every level. The acquisition includes an adjacent multi-level parking garage. Apex Bank has selected SVN | Wood to continue leasing the office tower.