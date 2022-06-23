REBusinessOnline

SVN|The Equity Group Arranges $24.4M Sale of Silverado Square Retail Center in Las Vegas

Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the 48,492-square-foot Silverado Square in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — SVN | The Equity Group has brokered the sale of Silverado Square, a retail center situated on 6.5 acres in Las Vegas. AG Property Development LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $24.4 million.

Located at 1110-1190 E. Silverado Blvd., Silverado Square features 48,492 square feet of retail space. Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the property, which was developed in 2018 and 2019.

Nolan Julseth-White of SVN | The Equity Group represented the seller, while Rob Ippolito of Newmark represented the buyer in the transaction.

