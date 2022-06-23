SVN|The Equity Group Arranges $24.4M Sale of Silverado Square Retail Center in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — SVN | The Equity Group has brokered the sale of Silverado Square, a retail center situated on 6.5 acres in Las Vegas. AG Property Development LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $24.4 million.
Located at 1110-1190 E. Silverado Blvd., Silverado Square features 48,492 square feet of retail space. Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the property, which was developed in 2018 and 2019.
Nolan Julseth-White of SVN | The Equity Group represented the seller, while Rob Ippolito of Newmark represented the buyer in the transaction.
