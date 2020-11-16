REBusinessOnline

Swann Galleries Signs 21,200 SF Office Lease Renewal in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Auction house Swann Galleries has signed a 21,200-square-foot office lease renewal at Gramercy Park, a 114,146-square-foot office building located at 104 E. 25th St. in Manhattan. Nicky Heryet, Susan Kahaner, Jennifer Ogden and Eric Sznip of Avison Young represented the tenant, which will continue to occupy the fifth and sixth floors, in the lease negotiations. Michael Berger of Colliers International represented the landlord, 25 Park LLC.

