Friday, July 17, 2026
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IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Swanson, Martin & Bell Inks 56,760 SF Office Lease in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP has signed a long-term headquarters lease restructure and renewal at 330 N. Wabash Ave. in Chicago. The 52-story riverside office tower is the last building in the U.S. designed by renowned architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The property features 35,000-square-foot floor plates, floor-to-ceiling windows, 12-foot ceilings and panoramic views of the city. Dan Arends, Dougal Jeppe, Corby Marx, Joe Stevens and John Arends of Colliers represented the tenant, which is known nationally for its extensive jury trial experience. In addition to its Chicago headquarters, the law firm maintains six offices throughout the Midwest. The firm has grown from 13 lawyers in 1992 to over 140 lawyers in 30 practice areas today.

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