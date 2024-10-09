SWBC Breaks Ground on 270-Unit Multifamily Project in Prosper, Texas

PROSPER, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer SWBC has broken ground on The Royalton at Prosper, a 270-unit multifamily project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The site is adjacent to SWBC’s The Royalton at Creeks of Legacy development, which also totals 270 units and is currently in lease-up. Units at the new property will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and select residences on the first floor will have private yards and direct-access garages. Amenities will include a clubhouse with a business center, 24-hour fitness center and a resort-style pool with cabanas and grilling stations. Cross Architects is designing the project, and Carleton Cos. is serving as the general contractor. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy next summer.