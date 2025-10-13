SWBC Breaks Ground on 500-Unit Multifamily Project in Farmers Branch, Texas

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Locally based developer SWBC Real Estate has broken ground on The Royalton at Mercer, a 500-unit multifamily project that will be located in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. The site is adjacent to a 15-acre private lake, and the project will be developed in two phases that will feature 262 and 238 units, respectively. Residences will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Amenities will include a pool, biergarten, outdoor gaming areas, a business lounge, fitness center and walking and biking trails. Cross Architects is designing the project. John R. McAdams Co. is the civil engineer, and Carleton Cos. is the general contractor. Completion of Phase I is slated for late 2027.