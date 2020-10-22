REBusinessOnline

SWBC Nears Completion of 295-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Royalton-at-Rockwall-Downes

SWBC expects to complete Phase I of The Royalton at Rockwall Downes in March 2021 and to begin construction of Phase II shortly thereafter.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Locally based developer SWBC is nearing completion of The Royalton at Rockwell Downes, a 295-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Rockwall. The project represents Phase I of a larger development that will ultimately add 590 new units to the local supply. The Royalton at Rockwall Downes will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom residences that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style floors and granite countertops. Amenities will include a pool, spa, an indoor/outdoor game room, fitness center with a spin studio and a dog wash saloon. SWBC expects to complete Phase I in March 2021 and to begin construction of Phase II shortly thereafter. Cross Architects designed the community, and G&A Consultants served as the civil engineer.

