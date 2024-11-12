SWBC Real Estate Sells 295-Unit Royalton at Discovery Apartments in Rockwall, Texas

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Locally based developer SWBC Real Estate has sold The Royalton at Discovery, a 295-unit apartment community in Rockwall, approximately 25 miles northeast of Dallas. Completed in 2023, The Royalton at Discovery offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 1,015 square feet. Select units feature direct access or detached garages. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool and cabanas, fitness center and an outdoor gaming center. Bonaventure acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware and Taylor Hill of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the deal.