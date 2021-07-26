SWBC Sells 248-Unit Falconhead Apartments in Austin

Falconhead Apartments in Austin totals 248 units. The property was originally built in 2003.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Multifamily developer SWBC has sold Falconhead Apartments, a 248-unit community in the Bee Cave/Lakeway submarket of Austin. Built in 2003, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, spa, outdoor grilling areas, clubhouse, fitness center and a dog park. Kelly Witherspoon, Michael Gonzalez and Justin Cole of Berkadia represented SWBC, which purchased the property in 2019 and implemented a value-add program, in the transaction. The buyer was Texas-based investment firm Domain Communities.