SWBC Sells 331-Unit Royalton at Kingwood Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Royalton at Kingwood in metro Houston totals 331 units. The property was built in 2020.

KINGWOOD, TEXAS — Texas-based developer SWBC Real Estate has sold The Royalton at Kingwood, a 331-unit apartment community located on the northern outskirts of Houston. The property, which was completed in September 2020 and is located adjacent to a new H-E-B grocery store, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling stations. Ryan Epstein, Jennifer Ray and Scott Bray of Walker & Dunlop brokered the deal on behalf of SWBC. The buyer was CAF Capital Partners.