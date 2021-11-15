SWBC Sells 331-Unit Royalton at Kingwood Apartments in Metro Houston
KINGWOOD, TEXAS — Texas-based developer SWBC Real Estate has sold The Royalton at Kingwood, a 331-unit apartment community located on the northern outskirts of Houston. The property, which was completed in September 2020 and is located adjacent to a new H-E-B grocery store, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling stations. Ryan Epstein, Jennifer Ray and Scott Bray of Walker & Dunlop brokered the deal on behalf of SWBC. The buyer was CAF Capital Partners.
