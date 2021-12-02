REBusinessOnline

SWBC Sells 348-Unit Stoneleigh Apartments in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Stoneleigh-Apartments-Corpus-Christi

Stoneleigh Apartments in Corpus Christi totals 348 units. The property was built in phases between 2005 and 2008.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS— Texas-based multifamily development and investment firm SWBC Real Estate has sold Stoneleigh Apartments, a 348-unit community in Corpus Christi. Built in phases between 2005 and 2008, Stoneleigh Apartments offers three pools, a fitness center, clubhouse and a community room with a kitchen. SWBC purchased the property in 2019 and executed $3.3 million in renovations to unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas. Berkadia represented SWBC in the sale of the property to Austin-based GVA Management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  