SWBC Sells 348-Unit Stoneleigh Apartments in Corpus Christi

Stoneleigh Apartments in Corpus Christi totals 348 units. The property was built in phases between 2005 and 2008.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS— Texas-based multifamily development and investment firm SWBC Real Estate has sold Stoneleigh Apartments, a 348-unit community in Corpus Christi. Built in phases between 2005 and 2008, Stoneleigh Apartments offers three pools, a fitness center, clubhouse and a community room with a kitchen. SWBC purchased the property in 2019 and executed $3.3 million in renovations to unit interiors, building exteriors and common areas. Berkadia represented SWBC in the sale of the property to Austin-based GVA Management.