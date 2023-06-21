Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Royalton-at-Sienna-Hills-Fort-Worth
The Royalton at Sienna Hills in Fort Worth will be located at the northwest quadrant of I-30 and I-820 at the intersection of Academy Road and Alemeda Street.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

SWBC to Develop 293-Unit Apartment Community in West Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — SWBC will develop The Royalton at Sienna Hills, a 293-unit apartment community that will be located on the west side of Fort Worth. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, conference room and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Cross Architects is designing the project, and Jordan Foster is serving as the general contractor. Construction is expected to last about 24 months.

You may also like

Avison Young Brokers $20M Sale of Multifamily Development...

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 200-Unit RiverBend Apartments in...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 5,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Contegra Breaks Ground on First Building at $129M...

Senior Lifestyle Acquires Four Seniors Housing Communities in...

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 1,000-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio...

JLL Arranges $80M in Equity Financing for Brooklyn...

Suburbs Are King for Carolinas Multifamily Market, Say...

Parkway Construction Breaks Ground on 70,000 SF Entertainment...