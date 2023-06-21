SWBC to Develop 293-Unit Apartment Community in West Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — SWBC will develop The Royalton at Sienna Hills, a 293-unit apartment community that will be located on the west side of Fort Worth. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, conference room and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Cross Architects is designing the project, and Jordan Foster is serving as the general contractor. Construction is expected to last about 24 months.