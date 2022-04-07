REBusinessOnline

SWBC to Develop 365-Unit Royalton at Westover Hills Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Texas-based developer SWBC Real Estate has acquired 14.4 acres at the northeast quadrant of Highway 151 and Loop 1604 in San Antonio for the development of The Royalton at Westover Hills, a 365-unit apartment community. The site is adjacent to the new Methodist Healthcare campus that is currently under construction. Designed by Cross Architects, The Royalton at Westover Hills will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 875 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and washer/dryer hook ups. Amenities will include outdoor grilling, dining and lounge areas, as well as a pool, fitness center and a dog park. Construction is slate to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and to last about 26 months.

