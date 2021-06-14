SWBC to Develop 540-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Dallas
CELINA, TEXAS — Texas-based developer SWBC has acquired 24 acres at the intersection of Legacy Drive and Frontier Parkway in the northern Dallas suburb of Celina for the development of a 540-unit multifamily project. The first phase of the Class A property will consist of a 270-unit complex that will be designed by Cross Architects and branded The Royalton at Creeks of Legacy. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 900 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling and picnic areas. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and to last about 24 months.
