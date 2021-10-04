SWC Development Buys 27.9-Acre Land Parcel for Eight-Building Industrial Project in Surprise, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Located at 11860 N. Dysart Road in Surprise, Ariz., the first building will feature 59,352 square feet of industrial space.

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — South Dakota-based SWC Development Partners has purchased a 27.9-acre land site in Surprise for $7.1 million. The buyer plans to develop a multi-phased industrial project with warehouse/distribution, manufacturing and flex facilities on the site.

Kevin Helland of Avison Young represented the buyer in the acquisition. Helland and Mark Seale, also of Avison Young, will represent the ownership on the leasing and sale of the project.

SWC Development Partners plans to build eight buildings, ranging from 25,000 square feet to 139,278 square feet. Located at 11860 N. Dysart Road, the first building is already fully permitted and will be a 59,352-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility. Construction is slated to begin in October with completion scheduled for fourth-quarter 2022. The second building will total 139,278 square feet and construction is scheduled to begin in second-quarter 2022 with completion estimated for first-quarter 2023. The construction schedule for the remaining six buildings is to be determined based on market demand.

The sold parcel marks the final phase of Skyway Commons, an industrial park that currently has four completed industrial buildings totaling 173,878 square feet that another developer built.