SWC Development Partners Breaks Ground on 135,896 SF Warehouse in Surprise, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Located at 11701 N. 132nd Ave. in Surprise, Ariz., the new development will with features 135,896 square feet of warehouse/distribution space.

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — SWC Development Partners has broken ground on its second building, a warehouse/distribution facility, within Skyway Business Park in Surprise.

The 135,896-square-foot building will feature 32-foot clear heights, nine-foot by nine-foot dock-high doors, 12-foot by 14-foot grade-level doors, full concrete truck court and a fenced truck yard. Located at 11701 N. 132nd Ave., the property is slated for completion in second-quarter 2023.

In October 2021, Avison Young’s Kevin Helland brokered the acquisition of 27.9 acres of land located within Skyway Commons on behalf of SWC Development Partners. Since the acquisition, SWC commenced construction on a 59,352-square-foot warehouse/distribution building, which is nearly complete. Additional buildings are currently going through the design review process, including two 25,000-square-foot speculative flex buildings.

Helland and Mark Seale of Avison Young continue to represent the ownership on the leasing and sale of the project.