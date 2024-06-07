Friday, June 7, 2024
SweatHouz Signs Leases to Open Three Locations in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — SweatHouz, an infrared-sauna and cold-plunge concept, has signed leases to open three locations in Chicago’s Old Town, West Loop and Lakeview East neighborhoods. The new locations range from 2,000 to 2,700 square feet and mark the company’s entrance into the state. SweatHouz plans to open 30 locations in metro Chicago. Anthony Ciaravino of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the leases at 1435 N. Wells St., 917 W. Madison St. and 3101 N. Clark St. Landlords were not provided.

