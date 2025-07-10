SweatHouz Signs Retail Leases to Open Two New Locations in Michigan

ANN ARBOR AND ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH. — SweatHouz has signed retail leases to open new locations in Ann Arbor and Rochester Hills. SweatHouz is a chain of studios that offers infrared saunas, cold plunges and other wellness services. Jason and Amy Hanley are the area developers for SweatHouz in Michigan and have signed on to open 17 locations across the state. SweatHouz currently has 50 locations open and operating across the country and another 50 in permitting or construction phases.

The Ann Arbor facility will total 2,628 square feet at 3143 Ann Arbor Saline Road, and the Rochester Hills location will span 2,130 square feet at 1495 N. Rochester Road. Both will serve as outparcels to Meijer stores. The tenant group also owns six Orange Theory locations in Michigan. Norman Abro of Keystone Commercial Real Estate brokered the leases.