Swedish Institute Signs 17,610 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The Swedish Institute Inc. has signed a 17,610-square-foot office lease expansion in Manhattan’s Chelsea district. The organization, which specializes in health and wellness education, now occupies 57,678 square feet at 151 W. 26th St. The Swedish Institute also extended its original lease for 40,068 square feet for another 10 years. Mark Weiss of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Max Koeppel represented the landlord, Koeppel Rosen LLC, on an internal basis.

