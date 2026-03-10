Sweet Creek Capital to Develop 70-Unit Rental Townhome Community in Castle Pines, Colorado

CASTLE PINES, COLO. — Sweet Creek Capital, a newly launched Denver-based real estate investment and development firm, is developing The Peaks at Canyons, a rental townhome property in Castle Pines. The project is being developed in partnership with Oakwood Homes, with construction financing provided by FirstBank, now part of PNC.

Slated for completion in late 2027, the community will feature 40 three-bedroom and 30 four-bedroom residences, each with 3.5 bathrooms and a private attached two-car garage. Ranging from 1,410 square feet to 1,760 square feet, the townhomes will feature modern architecture, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring, smart home technology, stainless steel appliances and nine-foot ceilings.

Community amenities will include The Exchange Coffee House and The Canyon House Kitchen + Cocktails, two community-focused gathering spots providing dining, social space and year-round programming. The project is located within The Canyons master-planned community at the intersection of Canyonside Boulevard and Canyon Forge Drive.