Swift Real Estate Partners Buys Office Building in Seattle’s South Lake Union for $39.5M

Located in Seattle, 425 Pontius features four stories of office space, surface parking and two levels of underground parking.

SEATTLE — Swift Real Estate Partners has acquired 425 Pontius, a boutique office building in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, from a local private partnership for $39.5 million.

Located at 425 Pontius Ave. North, the building features four stories of office space, surface parking and two levels of underground parking. The building was originally constructed in 1982 with a renovation in 2018 of the budling’s three-story lobby.

The 75,267-square-foot 425 Pontius is 60 percent leased to tenants in the fields of biotech, healthcare and professional services, with Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center as the building’s largest tenant.

Swift plans to reposition the property with a rebrand and full renovation, including an exterior modernization and cosmetic upgrades to the lobby, elevators and common areas.

Tom Pehl and Charles Safley of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest-based capital markets team advised the seller in the transaction. Brad Zampa and Mike Walker of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance group is advising Swift Real Estate Partners in securing new market-rate financing.