REBusinessOnline

Swift Real Estate Partners Buys Office Building in Seattle’s South Lake Union for $39.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

425-Pontius-Seattle-WA

Located in Seattle, 425 Pontius features four stories of office space, surface parking and two levels of underground parking.

SEATTLE — Swift Real Estate Partners has acquired 425 Pontius, a boutique office building in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, from a local private partnership for $39.5 million.

Located at 425 Pontius Ave. North, the building features four stories of office space, surface parking and two levels of underground parking. The building was originally constructed in 1982 with a renovation in 2018 of the budling’s three-story lobby.

The 75,267-square-foot 425 Pontius is 60 percent leased to tenants in the fields of biotech, healthcare and professional services, with Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center as the building’s largest tenant.

Swift plans to reposition the property with a rebrand and full renovation, including an exterior modernization and cosmetic upgrades to the lobby, elevators and common areas.

Tom Pehl and Charles Safley of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest-based capital markets team advised the seller in the transaction. Brad Zampa and Mike Walker of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance group is advising Swift Real Estate Partners in securing new market-rate financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  