Located at 790 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, Calif., the nine-story property offers 146,000 square feet office space.
Swift Real Estate Partners Sells 146,000 SF Office Building in Pasadena, California

by Amy Works

PASADENA, CALIF. — Swift Real Estate Partners has completed the sale of 790 East Colorado Boulevard, an office property in Pasadena, to Arash Danialifar of GD Realty for an undisclosed price. Originally built in the 1980s, 790 East Colorado Boulevard features 146,000 square feet of office space. The property offers operable windows and balconies, furnished outdoor terraces, a fitness center, covered parking, 24/7 security and a conference facility with board room, training room and full-service kitchen. The nine-story, LEED-Gold certified building is currently 70 percent leased. Andrew Harper, Jeff Bramson, Will Poulsen and Jacob Malloy of JLL represented the seller, while Omid Broukhim of Barak Investors Group represented the buyer in the deal.

