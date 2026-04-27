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35-N-Lake-Ave-Pasadena-CA
Located in Pasadena, Calif., 35 N Lake features 158,785 square feet of Class A office space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Swift Real Estate Partners Sells 158,785 SF Office Building in Pasadena, California

by Amy Works

PASADENA, CALIF. — Swift Real Estate Partners has completed the disposition of 35 N Lake, a Class A office building in Pasadena, to State Compensation Insurance Fund for an undisclosed price. Located at 35 N. Lake Ave., 35 N Lake offers 158,785 square feet of office space approximately 10 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles and blocks from the Metro Gold Line, providing connectivity to Santa Monica, the South Bay and Hollywood. Jeff Bramson, Andrew Harper, Will Poulsen, Jacob Molloy and Will O’Neil of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, while CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

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