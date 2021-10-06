Swig Co. Receives $190M in Refinancing for 633 Folsom Street Office Building in San Francisco

Asana occupies 633 Folsom Street, a 271,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco’s SOMA submarket.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Swig Co. has obtained $190 million in refinancing for 633 Folsom Street, an office building in the SOMA submarket of San Francisco. Bruce Ganong, Lillian Roos and Spencer Bergthold of JLL Capital Markets secured the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Bank of China for the borrower.

Originally developed in 1967, the building underwent significant a renovation and expansion, which was completed in 2021. The project added five new floors, all new building systems, exterior façade and an outdoor plaza. Asana, a cloud-based application for workplace management and team collaboration, fully leases the 271,000-square-foot property.