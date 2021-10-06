REBusinessOnline

Swig Co. Receives $190M in Refinancing for 633 Folsom Street Office Building in San Francisco

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Western

633-Folsom-St-San-Francisco-CA

Asana occupies 633 Folsom Street, a 271,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco’s SOMA submarket.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Swig Co. has obtained $190 million in refinancing for 633 Folsom Street, an office building in the SOMA submarket of San Francisco. Bruce Ganong, Lillian Roos and Spencer Bergthold of JLL Capital Markets secured the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Bank of China for the borrower.

Originally developed in 1967, the building underwent significant a renovation and expansion, which was completed in 2021. The project added five new floors, all new building systems, exterior façade and an outdoor plaza. Asana, a cloud-based application for workplace management and team collaboration, fully leases the 271,000-square-foot property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews