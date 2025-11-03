Monday, November 3, 2025
399-W-El-Camino-Mountain-View-CA
Located at 399 E. El Camino in Mountain View, Calif., 399 El Camino Real features 29,500 square feet of vacant office space. (Photo courtesy of The Swig Co.)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Swig Co. Sells 29,500 SF Vacant Office Building in Mountain View, California

by Amy Works

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — The Swig Co. has completed the disposition of 399 El Camino Real, a vacant office building in Mountain View, to an undisclosed owner/user in an off-market transaction. Christine Slonek of Newmark advised the seller and the buyer. Located at 399 W. El Camino, the three-story office building features 29,500 square feet of office space. The Swig Co. acquired the property in 2007, and it was 100 percent occupied until 2023. Under its ownership, The Swig Co. designed and installed drought-tolerant landscaping, upgraded existing amenities and added electric vehicle charging stations.

