Swig Co. Sells 536,000 SF Office Building Leased to Fossil Group in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

DALLAS — The Swig Co., a San Francisco-based owner-operator, has sold a 536,000-square-foot office building located at 901 S. Central Expressway in North Dallas. The four-story building sits on 20 acres and serves as the headquarters of fashion design and manufacturing company Fossil Group. Andrew Levy of JLL represented Swig Co. in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

