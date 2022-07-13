Swig Co. Sells 536,000 SF Office Building Leased to Fossil Group in North Dallas
DALLAS — The Swig Co., a San Francisco-based owner-operator, has sold a 536,000-square-foot office building located at 901 S. Central Expressway in North Dallas. The four-story building sits on 20 acres and serves as the headquarters of fashion design and manufacturing company Fossil Group. Andrew Levy of JLL represented Swig Co. in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.