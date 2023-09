RICHMOND, TEXAS — Swig, a Utah-based drink concept with 54 locations across four states, will open a 19,161-square-foot beverage fountain in the southwestern Houston suburb of Richmond. The space will be situated on a pad site that is under construction at Grand at Aliana, a development by Houston-based NewQuest Properties. Jeff Hayes and Travis Waltmon of Paul Duro Commercial Partners represented Swig, which is targeting a January opening, in the lease negotiations.