Pictured is the recently renovated Department of Aviation finance offices at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Swinerton Atlanta Awarded $23M Contract for Construction Projects at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Swinerton has obtained a $23 million contract for construction at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on behalf of a partnership between the City of Atlanta and WEBMyers Construction. Swinerton will complete three projects at the airport.  

The first project — which is expected to be completed by the end of the year — will include the $21 million renovation of six pairs of restroom facilities located in the North Terminal and Concourses T, C and F, as well as several family restrooms.

The second project, designed by Atlanta-based Brink Design, will include a $1 million renovation of the airport’s Security Badging Office, which is slated for completion in early spring. The space will nearly double in size and feature 15 desk-style, seated stations with data ports, card printers and fingerprinting machines.

The final project, a $1.2 million expansion of all TSA breakrooms, will total 42,000 square feet of space and comprise 13 breakrooms upon completion in July.

These projects follow the recently completed $600,000 renovation of the Department of Aviation Finance Office at Hartsfield-Jackson by Swinerton and WEBMyers.

