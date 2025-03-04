Swinerton Begins $4.5M Renovation of T-Mobile Call Center in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Swinerton has begun the $4.5 million renovation of a T-Mobile call center in Chattanooga. The facility houses desks and offices for 936 T-Mobile employees and will remain open during construction. The overhaul of the 13,161-square-foot facility is expected to last about six months.

Kansas City-based Perspective Architecture + Design is overseeing the design of the renovation, which will include upgrading the security desk and surrounding area with new doors, millwork, flooring and ceiling; transforming underutilized space into a mother’s room, wellness room and additional restroom; adding two restrooms and upgrading an existing restroom for all-gender use; installing audio/visual equipment and a security system featuring video monitoring; upgrading the lobby with new front doors, lighting, ceiling, furniture and branding elements; improving the cafeteria and kitchen by expanding the back-of-house, upgrading finishes and installing new culinary and ventilation equipment; adding new furniture, grills, fans and lounge area to the outdoor patio; and installing two parking lot EV chargers.