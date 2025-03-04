Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentOfficeSoutheastTennessee

Swinerton Begins $4.5M Renovation of T-Mobile Call Center in Chattanooga

by John Nelson

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Swinerton has begun the $4.5 million renovation of a T-Mobile call center in Chattanooga. The facility houses desks and offices for 936 T-Mobile employees and will remain open during construction. The overhaul of the 13,161-square-foot facility is expected to last about six months.

Kansas City-based Perspective Architecture + Design is overseeing the design of the renovation, which will include upgrading the security desk and surrounding area with new doors, millwork, flooring and ceiling; transforming underutilized space into a mother’s room, wellness room and additional restroom; adding two restrooms and upgrading an existing restroom for all-gender use; installing audio/visual equipment and a security system featuring video monitoring; upgrading the lobby with new front doors, lighting, ceiling, furniture and branding elements; improving the cafeteria and kitchen by expanding the back-of-house, upgrading finishes and installing new culinary and ventilation equipment; adding new furniture, grills, fans and lounge area to the outdoor patio; and installing two parking lot EV chargers.

You may also like

Weitzman Completes Renovation of 78,914 SF Shopping Center...

Welcome Group Delivers Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 40,080...

Highwoods Agrees to Purchase 20-Story Advance Auto Parts...

Rockefeller, T2 Capital Begin Leasing 332-Unit Multifamily Property...

RangeWater, Partners to Develop 269-Unit Apartment Community in...

Stratus Development Breaks Ground on Student Housing Community...

Walker & Dunlop Secures $34.8M Construction Loan for...

Dedeaux Properties Delivers 850,000 SF of Logistics Space...

Voit Real Estate, Hines Break Ground on 139,535...