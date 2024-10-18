Friday, October 18, 2024
Swinerton Breaks Ground on $16.4M Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

RIVERDALE, GA. — General contractor Swinerton has broken ground on Hearthside Riverdale, a $16.4 million multifamily project in Riverdale\. Swinerton is completing the construction on behalf of the developer, OneStreet Residential.

Situated on 2.6 acres roughly 15 miles south of Atlanta, the community will feature 70 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with 12 units rented at market rates and 58 units reserved as affordable housing for senior residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Amenities at the property will include a community room, laundry room, fitness center, garden bed and pet-friendly features. Completion is scheduled for early 2026.

