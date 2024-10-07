Monday, October 7, 2024
Among the companies that have preleased space at WORKBENCH, a new office project in Austin, 66 percent are either owned or led by women.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Swinerton Breaks Ground on 45,384 SF Mass Timber Office Project in East Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Swinerton has broken ground on WORKBENCH, an 45,384-square-foot mass timber office project in East Austin. Designed by locally based architecture firm Dick Clark & Associates, the four-story building will include retail showroom and restaurant space as well as underground parking. Lindgren Development owns WORKBENCH, which is 75 percent preleased to tenants including Beck-Reit Commercial Real Estate, Legacy Lighting and Art + Artisans, as well as Swinerton. Completion is slated for early 2026.

