Swinerton Breaks Ground on 45,384 SF Mass Timber Office Project in East Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Swinerton has broken ground on WORKBENCH, an 45,384-square-foot mass timber office project in East Austin. Designed by locally based architecture firm Dick Clark & Associates, the four-story building will include retail showroom and restaurant space as well as underground parking. Lindgren Development owns WORKBENCH, which is 75 percent preleased to tenants including Beck-Reit Commercial Real Estate, Legacy Lighting and Art + Artisans, as well as Swinerton. Completion is slated for early 2026.