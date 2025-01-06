Swinerton, Byrne Construction Break Ground on Mixed-Use Project in Pflugerville, Texas

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — General contractors Swinerton and Byrne Construction Services have broken ground on a mixed-use project in downtown Pflugerville, a northern suburb of Austin. Known as Pflugerville Downtown East, the development will feature a four-story, 104,000-square-foot city hall building that will house various public service departments, as well as a three-story, 140,000-square-foot recreation center that will also have 10,500 square feet of retail space. The project will also include an outdoor civic plaza. Completion is slated for fall 2026.