Swinerton Completes Renovations of 1,840-Room Sheraton Dallas Hotel

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

Sheraton Dallas Hotel totals 1,840 rooms.

DALLAS — California-based general contractor Swinerton has completed the final phase of renovations of the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, a 1,840-room hotel in downtown Dallas that originally opened in 1959. Renovations included upgrades to all guestrooms, food and beverage outlets and the hotel’s 230,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Five new restaurant concepts — Open Palette, Moka Pot Coffee Shop, Draft Sports Bar & Lounge, The Parlor and Open Market — are now in place at the hotel. The project team, which included design firms FlickMars and DLR Group, also installed new art and a rooftop garden with murals by local artist Falk Houben.