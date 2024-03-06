Swinerton Debuts New Office at Armour Yards in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Swinerton, a general contractor firm based in San Francisco, has opened its new office space at 251 Armour Drive in Atlanta. The 10,000-square-foot office is part of the Armour Yards adaptive reuse development and will house 70 Swinerton employees. JLL arranged the lease on behalf of the Armour Yards landlord, Northwoods Office.

Designed by MurphyMeyers, the new space includes 22 private offices, 30 workstations, two flex rooms, two meeting rooms and a “preconstruction room.” Amenities include a fitness studio, wellness room and a working lounge with overhead doors, as well as direct access to the Atlanta BeltLine. The space also includes a mural, custom art pieces and the integration of mass timber into the overall aesthetic.

Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100 percent employee-owned and has 21 offices nationwide. Swinerton first opened its Atlanta office in 2017.