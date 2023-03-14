Swinerton, Monteith to Construct Mass Timber Office Building for Live Oak Bank in Wilmington, North Carolina

The 67,000-square-foot property will be the fourth building on the Live Oak Bank campus and the first to be 100 percent mass timber, a sustainable building method that more developers are opting to utilize.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A joint venture between two Southeast-based general contractors, Swinerton and Monteith Construction, will construct a four-story mass timber office building on the Live Oak Bank campus in Wilmington. The 67,000-square-foot property will be the fourth building on the campus and the first to be 100 percent mass timber, a sustainable building method that more developers are opting to utilize.

The local office of LS3P designed Building Four to achieve LEED Silver certification. The property is expected to accommodate 200 Live Oak Bank employees upon completion, which Swinerton and Monteith are expecting in early 2024. Swinerton’s sister company Timberlab will provide both the glue-laminated timber and the cross-laminate timber fabrications for the Building Four project.