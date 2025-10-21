Swinerton Nears Completion of 45,384 SF Mass Timber Office Project in East Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Swinerton is nearing completion of a 45,384-square-foot mass timber office project in East Austin. Designed by local architecture firm Dick Clark & Associates, the four-story building will include retail showroom and restaurant space. Lindgren Development owns the building, which is preleased to tenants including Beck-Reit Commercial Real Estate, Legacy Lighting and Art + Artisans, as well as Swinerton. All of these groups are also partners on the project. Delivery is slated for February. Construction began about a year ago.