DALLAS —Swinerton has signed an 11,000-square-foot office lease at 2200 Main St. in downtown Dallas. The construction management firm will occupy the entire third floor of the five-story, 65,565-square-foot building and has partnered with IA Interior Architects to design and build out its new office space. Scott Hage of JLL represented Swinerton in the lease negotiations. Ben Davis of CBRE represented the landlord, locally based investment firm Todd Interests.