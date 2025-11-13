Swinerton, Space Craft Top Out $111M Multifamily Development in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Swinerton, working on behalf of developer Space Craft, has topped out Cordo, a $111 million multifamily development located at 512 E. 21st St. in Charlotte’s Optimist Park neighborhood. The development, the fifth between Swinerton and Space Craft, will feature 287 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units, as well as a rooftop terrace, resident lounge/game room with a full kitchen, meeting and coworking spaces, outdoor courtyard and fitness and wellness areas.

Designed by Charlotte-based architecture firm Shook Kelley, the project will feature cross-laminated timber (CLT) decks, which will create exposed timber ceilings. Timberlab, sister company of Swinerton, prefabricated approximately 50,000 linear feet of wood wall framing and 185,000 square feet of CLT using pine, spruce and fir in its Greenville, S.C., facility for the development. The project team broke ground on Cordo last fall and expects to deliver the community by summer 2027.