Swinerton to Build 3,640-Bed Student Housing Development at San Diego State University

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego division of construction firm Swinerton has been tapped to lead the design-build team for a 3,640-bed project on the San Diego State University (SDSU) campus.

Dubbed the “Evolve Student Housing” project, the development will include a suite-style residence hall named Tarastec, offering 650 beds for freshman and sophomore students; University Towers East, a 720-bed residence hall offering double-occupancy rooms for first-year students; and Templo del Sol, a two-story, 17,420-square-foot community center with dining facilities, communal spaces, food services, conference rooms and mailing services.

Tarastec and Templo del Sol will be located on the west side of the SDSU campus near 55th Street and Aztec Circle Drive. University Towers East will be located next to the existing University Towers development on Montezuma Road. Construction on Tarastec began this summer with completion scheduled for fall 2026. University Towers East is expected for completion in fall 2027. Architectural firm Gensler is part of the development team for the project.