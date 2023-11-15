Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaOfficeSoutheast

Swinerton to Construct $21M Build-to-Suit Flex Facility in Metro Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Swinerton will serve as the design coordinator and general contractor for a $21 million build-to-suit office and industrial facility south of Raleigh. The location of the 75,000-square-foot development and name of the tenant, a Fortune 150 electrical utilities provider, were not disclosed. Set to open on a 33-acre site in spring 2025, the project will comprise a 45,000-square-foot, single-story mobile substation storage facility and a 30,000-square-foot command center that will feature eight office spaces and four large collaboration areas.

You may also like

Hoffman, ESL to Develop 15-Story Seniors Housing Project...

Mets Owner Steve Cohen to Develop $8B Sports-Anchored...

Katz & Associates Signs 120,000 SF of Retail...

Simone Development to Undertake 1.8 MSF Expansion of...

Sembler Completes $13.3M Redevelopment of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center...

Axiom Arranges $2.1M Acquisition Financing for Industrial Property...

MediaPro North America Breaks Ground on Production Studio...

Dwight City Group Completes 84-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse...

Vertical Cold Storage Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF...