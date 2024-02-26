Swinerton to Construct $30M Chambray Hotel in Roswell, Georgia

ROSWELL, GA. — General contractor Swinerton plans to construct Chambray Hotel in Roswell, roughly 25 miles outside of Atlanta. The new boutique property will comprise 125 rooms across five stories upon completion. A joint venture between DSM Real Estate Partners and Garage Cap is the developer of the project, which is expected to total $30 million in development costs.

Amenities at the property will include a ground-floor restaurant, rooftop eatery, 1,300 square feet of work and meeting space, a 24-hour market and valet service. In addition to ground-up construction, Swinerton will manage the design-build of the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire (MEPF) safety systems. A construction timeline was not disclosed.