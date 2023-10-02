Monday, October 2, 2023
Construction of Bridge Labs at Pegasus Park in Dallas is slated for a mid-2024 completion.
DevelopmentLife SciencesTexas

Swinerton Tops Out 135,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Northwest Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — General contractor and construction management firm Swinerton has topped out Bridge Labs at Pegasus Park, a 135,000-square-foot life sciences project in northwest Dallas. The project represents the latest phase of the 23-acre Pegasus Park development. A partnership between Montgomery Street Partners, J. Small Investments and Lyda Hill Philanthropies owns Pegasus Park, the master plan of which also includes an 18-story tower with 538,000 square feet of office space and a brewery/restaurant. Full delivery is slated for the second quarter of 2024.

